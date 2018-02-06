Qld water authority to run 'Australia's first water industry hackathon'

Queensland Urban Utilities – responsible for the water supply and sewerage services for more than a quarter of Queensland’s population – is running what it claims to be the first hackathon focused solely on the Australian water industry.



The Queensland Government statutory authority – which manages water services for Brisbane, Ipswich, Lockyer Valley, Scenic Rim, and Somerset councils – is running the hackathon over a weekend later this month to bring together “developers, designers, engineers, scientists and everyone in between … to hack water industry challenges”.

Participants will work to tackle a number of challenges around engineering, Internet of Things, Smart Cities, sustainability and Blockchain, before presenting their ideas to a panel of judges. Winners will take a share of $25,000 in prizes to “help turn their ideas in to reality” the organisers said.

The hackathon is backed by sponsors AECOM, Aurecon and Deloitte who are providing a combined $15,000 in prizes, while Queensland Urban Utilities will award $10,000 to the team that comes up with the best overall idea. The event will be hosted at Brisbane’s startup hub, Fishburners on February 23 to 25.

Amazon Web Services will be providing free access to its services for participants.

In July last year, the Australian Water Association ran its inaugural OzWater Water Hack with backing from TechnologyOne in which participants including some from Sydney Water and Yarra Valley Water tackled challenges ranging from proactive condition assessment of water assets to creating value from unused SCADA data.

