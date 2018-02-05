Simply Energy to roll out 500,000 smart meters

Simply Energy will roll out smart meters to 500,000 households across the country following a new agreement with Landis+Gyr’s subsidiary intelliHUB.

The energy supplier told CIO Australia that new meters are digital and unlike existing mechanical meters, they allow two-way communication between the customer and the retailer to display and transmit more accurate, “close to real-time data on their energy consumption.

“By having real-time data insights from smart meters, we are able to generate more accurate billing and ultimately giving customers greater control over how and when they use energy in the future,” the spokesperson said.

“As the energy landscape continues to be digitised, these data insights are crucial in helping us to create more innovative offerings such as customer grid analytics.”

The spokesperson would not say how many smart meters the organisation had deployed prior to this contract.



The national electricity market is undergoing substantial reforms under new legislation – which came into effect on December 4 – that gives consumers options in the way they use electricity.



