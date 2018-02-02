Former Holden tech boss joins Vocus board

General Motors Holden’s former technology chief, Julie Fahey, has joined the board of Vocus Group as a non-executive director.

Fahey was executive director, IS&S at Holden between 2003 and 2007. Prior to that, she was deputy managing director at SAP Australia and New Zealand between 1998 and 2002.

Fahey retired from a KPMG partnership in 2004 and since that time, she has undertaken several consulting and advisor roles to corporates and state governments relating to transformation programs and IT capability.

She is also currently a non-executive director with IRESS and Seek.

Vocus chairman, Vaughan Bowen, said in a statement: “We are very pleased to welcome Julie to the Vocus Board. Julie’s depth of experience in technology and transformation gained over many years, in both executive and non-executive capabilities, will be extremely valuable to the company. I look forward to working with Julie as we execute the transformational strategy that will build a next-generation telecommunication company.”

Vocus last month announced the separation of its enterprise and wholesale business units. Chief executive for enterprise and wholesale, Michael Simmons, is leading the company’s wholesale and international segment.

Chief executive for consumer, Scott Carter will lead the enterprise and government segment. Sandra de Castro also last month joined Vocus as chief executive for consumer.

