Jose Perez named Ingham's new CIO

Ingham's Group general manager of IT, Jose Perez, has been promoted to the role of CIO, replacing Richard McPartlin who said he officially “pulled the pin at the end of last year” and had his official last day yesterday.



McPartlin, who was ranked in last year’s CIO50 list, is considered an IT executive and CIO with extensive leadership and digital transformation experience across a diverse array of industries and geographies.

Perez, meanwhile, has been in the GM role at the poultry producer since December 2015. He brings more than 20 years of business technology experience delivering large scale transformational changes to business across the globe.

Ingham's Jose Perez

He has previously held senior IT director positions across Asia Pacific for various multinationals including Energizer, 20th Century Fox, Clorox and SC Johnson.

As CIO, Perez will be responsible for the company’s technology strategy, policies, processes and practices to support its large business.



“It’s a big role, we have a great team and I am very excited to be able to contribute to Ingham’s growth and profitability,” Perez told CIO Australia.



“We have lots of opportunities to innovate across our business with such a large infrastructure and applications landscape and we like to move fast. IT governance, however, is absolutely key in an era of ‘everything as a service’ as well as avoiding getting up caught up with vendor hype. A good example of this is in the digital space. Whilst digitisation is making IT cool again, you have to be very careful to not get caught up in all the noise.”

Perez acknowledged the company has legacy IT, like all companies, and said he is up for the challenge.

“I remind people that whether it’s about ERP or consumer technologies … legacy begins the day you put something in.”



Asked his goals, he said his guiding principles are to partner with the business, consolidate, simplify and optimise.

“My role is to be a business leader first and a technology leader second. I will be challenging the team every day to ensure we remain focussed on delving tangible business outcomes.”



