Robbie Cooke new Tyro boss

Tatts Group CEO to start at the fintech in March

Robbie Cooke

Australian fintech Tyro has appointed Robbie Cooke as its new chief executive officer, succeeding acting managing director, Rob Ferguson.

Cooke is expected to start work at the end of March when he moves across from his current role as managing director and CEO of gambling organisation, Tatts Group. This role concluded following Tatts’ successful merger with Tabcorp in December.

Tyro chairman Kerry Roxburgh said: “After conducting an exhaustive local and international search, the board is delighted to announce Robbie’s appointment. We believe he possesses all the skills and experience to lead Tyro into a new and ground-breaking chapter.”

Prior to Tatts, Cooke was chief operating officer and then managing director and chief executive at Wotif.com over a seven year period. During that time, Wotif achieved a five-fold increase in profit and undertook an ASX listing.

Tyro currently provides its cloud-based mobile banking platform to more than 20,000 SMEs. In FY17, it processed around $10 billion in payment transactions which generated $121 million in revenue – a year-on-year jump of 26 per cent.

Former Tyro CEO Gerd Schenkel left the organisation last June after only eight months in the role. His appointment in October 2016 was touted as a coup for the bank due to his past experience as head of Telstra Digital and founder of UBank.

