Blockchain Centre formalises incubator program

The Blockchain Centre in Melbourne has launched a formal blockchain incubator program, said to be the state’s first.

The not-for-profit had been running a non-structured incubator – giving rise to the start-ups ACX, Coinstop, Daexs, Global BTC and Cloudbreak Asset Management – with Blockchain Global as a main investor.

“To better serve the needs of the industry our next step is to implement a structured program for early stage blockchain startups,” the Blockchain Centre said in a statement.

The 10-week program – dubbed Block Engine – will take on five start-ups twice a year. Participants will take part in regular workshops and, at the end of the program, pitch to investors including NEM Foundation and VC Capital.

The first five start-ups will begin the program in February. Applications close on January 31.

“We know that the worldwide adoption of blockchain technology is skyrocketing and it’s only a matter of time until it reaches its full potential. Through Block Engine, we believe we can help early start blockchain startups better understand their ideas and importantly, purpose and potential in disrupting how we do business and live in society today,” said Martin Davidson, CEO of the Blockchain Centre.

“With over 4,000 people in our thriving ecosystem, startups will able to access a network of talented entrepreneurs, mentors and investors at their fingertips.”

