Westpac unveils text payment service

Enables users to make payments, generate a cardless cash code, and share their BSB and account details without leaving their text message

Westpac has unveiled new technology that enables its customers to access banking services while texting with contacts on their iPhones.

An extension of the bank’s mobile app, Westpac for iMessage enables users to make payments, generate a cardless cash code, and share their BSB and account details without leaving their text message.

To make a payment, customers tap on the Westpac icon, sign in with their password, select a payee from their contacts list, enter a dollar amount and description, confirm the payment and send a text message to the payee detailing the transfer.

Customers with iMessage enabled on their iPhone with iOS11 and the latest version of the Westpac app (v8.4) will be able to use the capability.

Earlier in the week, the bank also launched Westpac Banking Skill which enables customers to access their account balance, recent spending history, and reward points through Amazon’s newly-launched voice service, Alexa. NAB also launched the same service on the Alexa platform.



Last October, Commonwealth Bank, Westpac and NAB launched a payments app named Beem. The app is currently focused on person to person payments but the banks said last year that further initiatives, including digital wallet features and capabilities are planned, and would potentially compete with Apple Pay.



The banks have refused to offer the Apple Pay service after last year failing to convince the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) to allow them to act as a cartel in negotiations with Apple.



Follow CIO Australia on Twitter and Like us on Facebook… Twitter: @CIO_Australia, Facebook: CIO Australia, or take part in the CIO conversation on LinkedIn: CIO Australia

Follow Byron Connolly on Twitter: @ByronConnolly





Join the CIO Australia group on LinkedIn. The group is open to CIOs, IT Directors, COOs, CTOs and senior IT managers.