Myer promotes digital chief to COO

Struggling retailer's support office also trimmed in restructure to help it create a more integrated business

Myer’s digital and data chief, Mark Cripsey, has been promoted to chief operating officer at the retail group following a management restructure announced today.

Cripsey – who now reports to Myer CEO and managing director, Richard Umbers – joined the retailer in late 2015. He moved across from Coles where he was general manager customer and multi-channel IT, responsible for customer-facing technology, which included loyalty and e-commerce.

Umbers said in a statement that the newly created role reflects the importance of digital and data across the whole business, and the need for the retailer to integrate its physical and online offers.

“Mark’s new responsibilities will incorporate the Myer store network, the online business as well as areas of marketing and MYER one, including data analytics. Under Mark’s leadership, Myer will be better placed to anticipate and respond to the structural shifts occurring in retail and capitalise on the opportunities that exist in improving the use of our customer data.

Umbers said that recent trading conditions have been tough in part as a result of reduced traffic to Myer’s physical stores.

“In spite of this, we have continued to make good progress on our transformation agenda, improving range and service to our customers, building a high growth omni-channel business and improving productivity and efficiency. As a result of the changes today, we are able to further consolidate our supporting operations,” he said.

Nigel Chadwick was also appointed as Myer’s new CFO, replacing Grant Davenport who will be stepping down following a transition period.

Meanwhile, as a result of a 'number of departures across the Support Office' a further floor will exited, bringing the total vacated area to four and half floors or more than 40 per cent of space since September 2015, the retailer said.

"It is with great sadness that we farewell a number of team members as a result of these changes. I would like to thank them for their contribution and years of commitment to Myer," Umbers said.

Chairman Gary Hounsell is currently undertaking a review of all aspects of the retailer's business. He said today's announcement reflected the focus by Umbers and his team to ensure Myer is better placed to capitalise on rapid digitisation in retail, while maintaining a focus on efficiency and productivity.

"Myer is over two years into its five year turnaround and this announcement reflects the Board and management's heightened sense of urgency in delivering shareholder value," he said.

