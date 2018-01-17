Satellite comms giant Speedcast appoints first CIO

Former US Marine John Truschinger will lead new Digital Transformation department

ASX-listed satellite communications technology company Speedcast has appointed its inaugural chief information officer.

John Truschinger, a US Marine Corp veteran, began work at the company this week, reporting to chief executive officer Pierre-Jean Beylier.

Truschinger takes global responsibility for IT, supply chain, health and safety and facilities, functions the company had previously placed under the Chief operating officer. He leads a new department – Digital Transformation – and will be mainly based in Houston in the US.

He was formerly CIO of offshore drilling contractor Transocean until 2015, after which he has worked as a consultant and executive coach.

“I am thoroughly impressed with Speedcast’s growth, leadership and overall business strategy, and am excited to join such a dynamic company where I believe I can truly make a difference,” Truschinger said in a statement to the ASX this morning.

“The company’s investments in people and its core 'Customer-Focused, Agile and Responsive, Success Through People and Safety and Team Spirit' values strongly correlate to my personal ideologies, using a people-focused approach to build great teams that provide great service. I think the similarities in our approaches will help us significantly advance this organisation,” he added.

The company says it is the largest provider of remote communications and IT services in the world.

Its managed services are delivered via multi-access-technology, multi-band and multi-orbit network of more than 70 satellites and on the ground local support in more than 40 countries.

It serves more than 2,000 customers in sectors such as maritime, energy, mining, media, cruise, NGOs and government.

Join the CIO Australia group on LinkedIn. The group is open to CIOs, IT Directors, COOs, CTOs and senior IT managers.