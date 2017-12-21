CIO Australia’s most popular stories of 2017

Our crack team of data scientists have been busy crunching the numbers (okay, we had a quick look in Google Analytics) to bring you CIO Australia’s most popular (hits-wise) stories of the year.
Relive the thrills and spills of a bumper year in enterprise IT with your friends and family.
Cue the Countdown intro sequence….
Number 10: Rob James new Qantas CTO
Number 9: How to best deal with workplace stress
Number 8: University of Melbourne and Edith Cowan University create Gov backed cyber centres
Number 7: Launceston’s NBN 10 times faster than everyone else’s
Number 6: Jamila Gordon: The CIO who escaped the Somali Civil War
Number 5: ANZ pitches 'NWOW' agile approach to employees as roll-out begins
Number 4: Healthcare CIOs should ‘take action now’ against IoT security risks: Gartner
Number 3: New era, new buzzphrase: We're headed for 'Digital Cohesion'
Number 2: Flood prone council's IT team bouyed by infrastructure overhaul
Number 1: PwC appoints its first chief digital officer
Join the CIO Australia group on LinkedIn. The group is open to CIOs, IT Directors, COOs, CTOs and senior IT managers.