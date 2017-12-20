Menu
CIO Australia’s most popular stories of 2017

Drum roll please...

CIO Staff (CIO)
Our crack team of data scientists have been busy crunching the numbers (okay, we had a quick look in Google Analytics) to bring you CIO Australia’s most popular (hits-wise) stories of the year.

Relive the thrills and spills of a bumper year in enterprise IT with your friends and family.

Cue the Countdown intro sequence….

Number 10: Rob James new Qantas CTO

Number 9: How to best deal with workplace stress

Number 8: University of Melbourne and Edith Cowan University create Gov backed cyber centres

Number 7: Launceston’s NBN 10 times faster than everyone else’s

Number 6: Jamila Gordon: The CIO who escaped the Somali Civil War

Number 5: ANZ pitches 'NWOW' agile approach to employees as roll-out begins

Number 4: Healthcare CIOs should ‘take action now’ against IoT security risks: Gartner

Number 3: New era, new buzzphrase: We're headed for 'Digital Cohesion'

Number 2: Flood prone council's IT team bouyed by infrastructure overhaul

Number 1: PwC appoints its first chief digital officer

