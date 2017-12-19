AEMO welcomes first chief digital and technology officer

The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) has appointed Joe Locandro as its inaugural chief digital and technology officer.

Locandro will take lead of the technology department of the body, which is responsible for operating Australia's largest gas and electricity markets and power systems.

The technology function is charged with “working with the rest of the business to develop the systems architecture necessary to manage an integrated, two-way power and gas system”, an AEMO spokesperson said.

“The opportunity to contribute to the success and future of AEMO and the Australian energy industry is exciting. I genuinely look forward to working with AEMO and the industry to deliver productive and efficient technological solutions that will benefit all Australians,” Locandro said.

Locandro joins AEMO from Emirates Airlines, where he vice president of business technology solutions. Prior to Emirates he spent four years at Cathay Pacific Airways where he was IT director.

He has previously held CIO roles at China Light & Power, its subsidiary Yallourn Energy and its energy retail company AusPower and Village Roadshow.

The role sits separately to AEMO’s Strategy and Innovation function and Office of Innovation, which are focused on constructing and defining strategies for managing the energy transition and includes teams such as forecasting and future energy systems.

They will nevertheless work “hand in glove” a spokesperson added.

“Joe is well placed to lead AEMO’s technology teams with his extensive experience and cross-industry exposure. He is highly regarded for his ability to create value for organisations by identifying business opportunities using emerging technologies,” said Audrey Zibelman, AEMO’s managing director and CEO in a statement.



“Digital transformation is a key pillar to the success of the energy industry, Joe’s breadth and depth of expertise will drive the development of operating solutions that enable a more economically efficient, diverse, secure and reliable power system,” Zibelman, who joined AEMO in March, added.

Locandro commences his role in March 2018.

