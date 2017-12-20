Former Bauer CIO now Simple's Simon

Brennan IT chief information officer Simon Wheeler has joined marketing operations platform Simple as chief technology officer.

Wheeler will lead Simple’s technology function and product development team, which has recently been expanded and relocated to Sydney. He has previously held CIO and CTO roles at Bauer Media and Nine Entertainment and was director of consulting and technology firm, Oakton.

Simon Wheeler

“The job at hand is about ensuring we’re taking the product to the next level so we can continue to exceed customer expectations and shape the new, reinvented marketing resource management software category,” Wheeler said.

“Joining Simple, it’s clear there is strong demand for the product from marketing teams who are looking for better ways to organise themselves so they can be more efficient. We are prioritising how we meet those needs so we can continue to grow the market,” he added.

Wheeler joins Simple as it expands its product development resource through a partnership with Australian technology solutions consultancy Barhead Solutions.

Simple chief executive Aden Forrest said the marketing operations platform opted to extend its existing product development capacity so it could ramp up its product release schedule for planned new product features in coming months.

“Simple relocated its product development team to Sydney this year, and we are working closely with Barhead to enable us to accelerate our product release schedule throughout that process and beyond,” Forrest said.

Simple is used by brands including Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Westpac, BT and Tabcorp.

Join the CIO Australia group on LinkedIn. The group is open to CIOs, IT Directors, COOs, CTOs and senior IT managers.