Jamila Gordon leaves GetSwift

GetSwift’s global chief information officer Jamila Gordon has moved on after less than 12 months in the role. The former Qantas CIO joined the ASX-listed logistics software outfit in February this year.

The former Qantas CIO was responsible for the management and development of GetSwift’s global technology requirements as well as steering the company’s digital vision.

GetSwift has performed well over the past 12 months with its share price rising from 20 cents to $4 per share. Gordon has retained her shares, according to an AFR report.

Gordon was born in Somalia and escaped the country before civil war broke out in 1991. She ended up in Sydney where she studied English at a TAFE college before finding a passion for programming and IT while studying a Bachelor of Accounting at La Trobe University in Melbourne.

Gordon’s LinkedIn profile says she is now a non-executive director at Jayride, an e-commerce marketplace for travellers; and advisory board member at VentureCrowd, an Australian online investment platform.

She joined GetSwift from construction giant Leighton where she was CIO for almost 6 years. While group CIO at Qantas between 2007 and 2009, Gordon oversaw the installation at the airline of the next-generation Amadeus software-as-a-service platform for customer service and check-in, a world first.

Prior to this, Gordon also spent eight years in senior IT exec roles at IBM Global Services.

CIO Australia has reached out to Gordon for comment.







Join the CIO Australia group on LinkedIn. The group is open to CIOs, IT Directors, COOs, CTOs and senior IT managers.