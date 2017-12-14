Bill Tanner new Allens CIO

Tanner promoted from acting CIO role and will report to COO Rob Fielding

Law firm Allens has appointed Bill Tanner as its new technology chief. Tanner had been acting CIO at the firm since May following the departure of Philip Scorgie.

Reporting to chief operating officer, Rod Fielding, Tanner will drive collaboration, efficiency and flexibility initiatives across the firm, Allens said on Thursday.

“With a focus on clients and meeting their needs, Bill led various IT initiatives across the firm that have facilitated client collaboration and business process improvement,” Fielding said in a statement.

“An important strategic initiative over the past year has been a technology rollout that has made flexible working easy across the firm. Like all industries, law firms are keen to harness the potential of technology and data and Bill works with all sections of the firm to ensure we’re developing and delivering the best solutions in the market.”

Tanner joined Allens in February 2015 as IT business process manager before moving into the business applications manager role and then becoming acting CIO.

