Is your company a Best Place to Work in IT? Nominations are open for Computerworld’s 2018 list: http://survey.researchresults.com/survey/selfserve/53b/s043008901?list=1

Nominate an organizationÂ for Computerworldâs 2018 Best Places to Work in IT list: http://survey.researchresults.com/survey/selfserve/53b/s043008901?list=1

The 2018 Best Places to Work in IT will be announced in June 2018.

Visit our FAQ list here: https://www.computerworld.com/article/2539833/it-management/it-management-best-places-to-work-in-it.html

For additional questions, contact bestplaces@computerworld.com

Join the CIO Australia group on LinkedIn. The group is open to CIOs, IT Directors, COOs, CTOs and senior IT managers.