Government IT chiefs gathered in Canberra to discuss how they are transforming their infrastructure to improve the services they provide to citizens. The dinner was sponsored by Dell EMC and featured a presentation by Australian economist and commentator, Nicholas Gruen.

Government IT chiefs gathered in Canberra to discuss how they are transforming their infrastructure to improve the services they provide to citizens. The dinner was sponsored by Dell EMC and featured a presentation by Australian economist and commentator, Nicholas Gruen.

Join the CIO Australia group on LinkedIn. The group is open to CIOs, IT Directors, COOs, CTOs and senior IT managers.