WaterNSW begins hunt for new CIO

WaterNSW has begun the search for a new chief information officer, with Gordon Dunsford preparing to leave the utility to take on a newly created technology executive position at NSW Police.

NSW Police confirmed that Dunsford has been appointed chief information and technology officer, with the role to commence in January. The CITO position replaces separate CTO and CIO roles.

Dunsford joined WaterNSW in September 2015, coming to the utility from roles at the Commonwealth Bank and before that Qantas. He is a former CIO at Airservices Australia and a former IBM chief technology officer.

WaterNSW has advertised for a replacement for Dunsford. The incoming CIO will also have responsibility for refining WaterNSW’s four-year technology roadmap, the utility said.

“There is also the opportunity to meet the challenge of ever increasing customer expectations with regard to the provision of electronic, real time service and information,” WaterNSW said.

“The push and pull of big data presents new opportunities alongside the need to provide adequate cybersecurity protection. There is lots to do and this role will appeal to someone who will enjoy playing an influential role in both shaping the strategic future of this important company and completing the definition and implementation of the technology architecture.”

Dunsford was recently named as part of the 2017 CIO50 — an initiative of Computerworld’s sister publication CIO recognising innovative and influential Australian IT leaders.

Dunsford told CIO that the four-year WaterNSW roadmap had included the deployment Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP, running in Microsoft’s Azure cloud, and the roll out of ServiceNow.

WaterNSW has automated and digitised more than 300 manual processes across a range of areas, he said.

