Transport NSW seeks own procurement panel for ERP maintenance

Transport for New South Wales has opened a request for tender to establish a panel of application developers for its ERP (enterprise resource planning) system.

According to the request published on NSW Government’s eTendering, the panel will be established to perform “discretionary” development on its Transport Equip ERP system and associated applications for an initial three-year contract with the possibility of two one-year extensions.

Transport Equip is part of its ERP Program which started rolling out in 2015 and, after going through delays, and has now been deployed across Transport for NSW, Roads and Maritime, Sydney Trains and NSW TrainLink.

The project has, so far, costed $172.1 million and was delivered by Deloitte, Ernst & Young, Back Office Associates and SAP.

The system is now accessed by 27,500 users every day.

The scope of this part of the project has been divided into nine streams allowing panel members to apply for one or all if qualified.

To participate, a company must be on the advanced register supplier list in the ERP Professional Services, Q01, category or custom application development including delivery as-a-service, M02, category of the ICT Services Scheme before the RFP closing date and time, 8 December 2017.

Panelists will be required to perform all services associated with the development of SAP and other software applications including project planning, preparation of project management reports, validation of business requirements, design, build and test and deployment of software enhancements to the production environment.

The project has a minimum estimated value of $700,000 but could cost up to $96.5 million.

The supplier panel is expected to commence on 3 April 2018.

The ERP Program is part of Transport’s package of major IT upgrades, which also include Making IT work for you (NGIS) and the EAM (enterprise asset management) Program.

As previously reported by our sister publication Computerworld, the program had 2015 as its completion date, however the replacement of the legacy finance, HR, payroll and procurement systems across the agencies only started being deployed on 2015.

