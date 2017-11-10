NAB seeks to boost tech workforce

NAB has announced it will “immediately hire” 600 specialists in the fields of software engineering, data, architecture and security.

The bank last week detailed its plans to [[artnid: 629479|shed 6000 positions over three years]]. However, CEO Andrew Thorburn revealed that over the same period NAB would create equivalent of 2000 new full-time technology-focused positions in areas including data science, AI, robotics, automation, and digital.

Thorburn said that the bank was planning to invest an additional $1.5 billion over the next three years, boosting its investment slate to $4.5 billion, including in cyber security, automation, digital capabilities and the simplification of NAB’s application ecosystem.

NAB said today it was reducing its reliance on outsourcing in favour of boosting its internal IT skills base.

“We’re looking at the skills needed inside and outside our business to make sure that we can run our systems and service our customers as best as possible,” said chief technology and operations officer Patrick Wright. Wright joined the bank in February.

“We want the top talent in the industry to come and join us, as we change dramatically to become the very best bank we can be and give our customers the products and services they demand and deserve,” Wright said.

“We know this is an ambitious target and acknowledge the war for talent is intense, but these are the essential skills and roles we need in order to deliver our plan.”

The CTOO added: “This builds on three years of innovation at NAB, including the establishment of our innovation incubator, NAB Labs, and our innovation fund, NAB Ventures, the launch of Quickbiz which provides our business customers with lending decisions in seconds, and the continued roll-out of Customer Journeys, which is dramatically changing how we deliver improved products and services to our customers.”

NAB revealed today that it had created two new technology-focused executive roles.

Former HSBC Group London digital CIO Yuri Misnik has been appointed executive general manager business enabling technology at NAB. At NAB he will have responsibility for NAB’s business-facing technology teams including digital technology and corporate functions.

Kyle McNamara has been appointed executive general manager of NAB’s Program Management Office. McNamara has held senior roles at Canada’s Scotiabank, including executive vice president and co-head, technology, since 2015.

NAB said McNamara “will be focused on NAB’s change activities across the franchise” and overseeing the investment slate announced by Thorburn.

