David Anson new Office Brands CIO

David Anson

Former GP Synergy tech chief David Anson is the new CIO at business supplies dealer, Office Brands. Anson is replacing Ritesh Patel who is joining Fletcher Building in New Zealand.

Patel told CIO Australia that he starts work on October 18 as general manager, group technology, IT distribution at Fletcher Building.

According to a report in Stationery News, Patel will be responsible for an IT group with 7,000 staff and a turnover in excess of $3 billion.

Anson had previously spent four years in two c-level technology roles at Sydney based medical education provider, GP Synergy. Prior to that he was a tech executive at the NSW Department of Finance and Services.

Patel, who was part of CIO Australia’s inaugural CIO50 list in 2016, led an overhaul of Office Brands’ digital strategy by rolling out data-driven initiatives that transformed its marketing program.

In an industry first, he lead the creation of the ‘eCupboard’ mobile app that changed the way the company engages with its customers. Users search for a product, browse the catalogue, scan barcodes using their smartphone’s camera, and order products.

