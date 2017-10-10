NT Dept of Health moves to replace Moo

The Northern Territory Department of Health is advertising for the CIO role left vacant by the mysterious resignation of Stephen Moo.

The NT Police said last month that it was assessing a matter that involved Moo. The state's health department confirmed his departure to Computerworld, but gave no further details.

The NT News first reported Moo’s leaving, and that the Department of Health had given a referral to the NT Police’s Special References Unit. The unit investigates corruption and matters involving conflicts of interest.

A posting for the Darwin-based CIO role was published this morning, offering a contract of up to four years and a $226,126 salary.

The successful candidate will report to the department’s Chief Operating Officer Lisa Watson.

“As CIO you will lead the effective management and integration of complex information systems and the delivery of major information management projects to maximise benefits realisation, usability and decision making in a high risk environment,” the job advert states.

The new CIO will be expected to hit the ground running, continuing what the NT government has described as the largest ICT project undertaken in the Territory.

The $259 million Core Clinical Systems Renewal Program (CCSRP) involves replacing four separate clinical IT systems used by the NT’s health service. The program was originally expected to cost $185.9 million, but the NT government in this year’s budget increased the funding earmarked for it.

It involves creating a single end-to-end system for public health services as well as a real-time health electronic record system for the Territory.

