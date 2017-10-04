Mathew Doughty leaves the ASX

Doughty had been with the organisation since 1997

The Australian Securities Exchange’s long-standing GM, technology, Mathew Doughty has left the organisation, an ASX spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday.

The circumstances behind Doughty’s departure are unclear and CIO Australia has reached out to Doughty for comment.

Doughty had been with the ASX since 1997 and also served in the role of general manager, corporate technology. Prior to this, he spent almost eight years as vice president, technology at Bankers Trust Australia and seven years as vice president, technology at BT Financial Services.

Doughty’s departure follows the appointment of former CommSec and Private Bank chief information officer, Dan Chesterman, as the ASX’s new CIO.

Chesterman is a member of the ASX’s senior group executive and reports to the ASX’s COO, Tim Hogben.

He replaced Tim Thurman, who returned to Canada to become the CDO at Paysafe Group.

CIO Australia is seeking further comment from the ASX.

