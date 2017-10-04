CA names new ANZ managing director

CA Technologies has named Janice Cox as its new managing director for Australia and New Zealand.

Cox replaces Paul Falkenstein who spent just over a year in the role – after close to two decades with the company – and is retiring.

Cox was most recently director of Telstra’s managed customer segment and has previously served as vice president, personal systems at Hewlett Packard.

She will report directly to Martin Mackay, president and general manager of CA in Asia Pacific and Japan.

“ANZ is an important market for CA. Therefore, it was essential we found the right candidate to continue delivering value to our customers and driving the business in ANZ. I firmly believe Janice’s business acumen, market knowledge and experience leading teams to achieve sales, revenue and customer satisfaction targets make her the perfect fit for our team,” Mackay said.

The company said Cox is responsible for driving sales, building the partner ecosystem, developing new business and managing overall operations.

CA – a major software business for more than 40 years – works in Australia with the likes of NAB, Qantas, Toyota Financial Services and Ausnet.

With the mainframe market – which accounted for 55 per cent of CA’s revenue last financial year– predicted to plateau over the next few years, the company is pitching future growth on providing a full enterprise solutions suite, with DevOps, Agile management and security baked into every offering.

Falkenstein has served in numerous senior roles at CA, including president on CA Japan. He was named head of CA in ANZ in September last year replacing Hope Powers who, after two-and-a-half years managing the business, returned to the US.

At the time Falkenstein welcomed the return to his homeland and the opportunity to be based closer to his children who both go to university in Melbourne.

“I’d like to thank Paul for his 20 years of dedication to CA,” Mackay said. “During this time, he has been instrumental to the success of the business having held numerous regional-level roles as well as area management roles leading both our Japanese and Australian businesses.

"While I know there is a tropical island calling his name, I appreciate Paul’s commitment to our ANZ employees, partners and customers as he works with Janice to ensure a smooth transition for all.”

