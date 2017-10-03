Machine learning to save fuel and fixes on Navy vessels

An analytics application developed by CSIRO’s Data61 will be used to predict engine failure and reduce fuel consumption on Royal Australian Navy vessels.

The tool will analyse data from sensors on the GE gas turbines which power the Anzac, Adelaide, Canberra and Hobart class vessels. Using machine learning, the app will highlight areas where operational efficiencies can be achieved, and gain a better understanding of component durability and functionality.

Data will initially be captured from two Royal Australian Navy vessels towards the end of this year, before the tool is rolled out to the rest of the fleet.

GE will use the insights to improve and manage the performance of its marine gas turbines, which are used by 34 other navies worldwide including the United States, New Zealand, Japan and South Korea.

“With the expertise of CSIRO’s Data61, we aim to use the insights gained from data to support the Royal Australian Navy. This undertaking also contributes to the Australian Government’s defence industry innovation objective aimed at enhancing the digital capability of Australia’s innovative defence industry and workforce,” said Brien Bolsinger, vice-president, GE Marine.

“This is the first Australian application of data collection from GE’s LM2500 engines for naval purposes. In the long-term there is enormous potential for further advanced data analytics tools to be developed here in Australia that can be applied to other GE-designed military and commercial marine engines,” he added.

Globally, more than 1,450 GE gas turbines have logged more than15 million hours on 600 naval ships, the company said.

“CSIRO’s Data61 and GE are both focused on the global opportunity to securely connect industrial equipment to the network globally. This project reinforces Data61’s and Australia’s strength in cyber physical systems, and in creating new value at the intersection of digital and domain, through the use of trusted data analytics,” said Adrian Turner, CEO of Data61.

CSIRO and GE have collaborated on a variety of projects since formalising their partnership in 2010 through the establishment of a $20 million, five-year ‘R&D alliance’.

