Transatlantic in-transit encryption trial achieves 100Gbps

Engineers from Telstra, Ericsson and Ciena have demonstrated the ability to encrypt data while in transit between Los Angeles and Melbourne at 100Gbps.

Carried over 21,940 km of multi-vendor networks and cable systems, the trial smashes the 10Gbps speed set in January this year.

The data travelled from Los Angeles to Japan via the Unity cable system, from Japan to Guam via AJC (Australia-Japan Cable), then to Paddington in Sydney and on to Melbourne.

The previous trial followed a different, 14,897km route; via the AAG Segment Five cable to Hawaii, then on to Paddington down the Telstra owned Endeavour submarine cable.

While encryption solutions already exist to protect data ‘at rest’ (at the start and end points), the trial demonstrates that advanced security can be delivered while data is ‘in transit’ without any impact to performance, the companies said.

Data can now be successfully encrypted at the network layer and the application layer, a feature that provides extra security provisions, they added.

“This demonstration shows that customer services with large bandwidth requirements can be secured and data transported across virtually any distance and over an underlying network that uses multiple vendors. This means we can provide service consistency regardless of the cable system used," said Darrin Webb, executive director of international operations and services at Telstra.

“Enhancing our network leadership in the Asia Pacific region is a priority for us and this innovation continues our commitment to providing customers with a world-class network experience,” he added.

A joint statement from the three companies said the trial was an "essential step" towards commercialisation, "so Telstra can be sure of service quality prior to deployment".

“A series of advanced demonstrations such as these are necessary before any product is released commercially. In partnership with Telstra and Ciena, Ericsson provides end-to-end systems integration expertise to deliver the secure solution, with our teams continuing to hit faster encryption milestones," said Emilio Romeo, head of Ericsson Australia and New Zealand.

The group achieved speeds of 200Gbps between Melbourne and Sydney in January 2015.

"Ericsson will continue to support Telstra’s path toward commercialisation of this enhanced security capability," Romeo added.

Join the CIO Australia group on LinkedIn. The group is open to CIOs, IT Directors, COOs, CTOs and senior IT managers.