GE’s ANZ boss Geoff Culbert quits

GE Australia and New Zealand’s president and CEO, Geoff Culbert, has quit his post and will join Sydney Airport as its chief executive in January.

Culbert is a 15 year veteran of GE, and has spent the past three and a half years as CEO.

He is replacing Kerrie Mather, who will continue as managing director and chief executive officer at Sydney Airport – a position she has held for more than six years – until Culbert starts work.



“Leaving GE was not an easy decision,” Culbert said in a statement. “It is an extraordinary company and I’ve enjoyed every one of my 15 years here. The people at GE are the best I’ve worked with in my career, and that’s a testament to the culture of growth, integrity and innovation we have built.”

Sydney Airport chairman Trevor Gerber said Culbert impressed the organisation’s board with his commitment to contributing to the social and economic development of Sydney, NSW, and Australia, as well as his interest in public policy and passion for aviation.

“Aviation is one of the most dynamic and fast changing industries in the world. Geoff embraces innovation and technology and this ongoing focus will position Sydney Airport for future success. He also has strong and established relationships with many of Sydney Airport’s key airline and business partners, and across all levels of government,” Gerber said.

GE is yet to announce a replacement CEO.



