SA government CIO Veronica Theriault charged

Tech executive Veronica Theriault has been arrested, charged and sacked from her job as chief information officer at South Australia’s Department of Premier and Cabinet for alleged dishonesty.



According to a report in the Adelaide Advertiser today, Theriault was just 7 weeks into the job before being dumped by the agency following claims she allegedly used multiple identities, faked a CV and lied to get a job.



Dr Don Russell, chief executive at the Department of Premier and Cabinet confirmed this morning that Theriault’s contract was terminated on September 19.



“I have established an urgent inquiry into the recruitment process that resulted in the employment of Ms Theriault,” he said.



“If changes to recruitment processes are recommended, they will be put into effect. The matter is now before the courts and further comment will not be made.”



According to the Adelaide Advertiser report, Theriault’s colleagues believe most of her claimed background is fraudulent, including fake pay slips from previous jobs. Theriault allegedly had multiple identities and posed as one of her own references under an alias.

Theriault was also said to be "at the centre" of an alleged security incident with the department earlier this month. Staff were told this may have been a fabrication, the report said.

"There has not been a security incident," Dr Russell said today.



A LinkedIn profile for Theriault says she was “chief geek” at Wotif.com in the Expedia group of companies between 2011 and August 2017. The profile also says Theriault was an executive director at PwC between 2008 and 2001, and she was the France-based vice president of global operations at Hewlett Packard Enterprise between 2001 and 2008.



A Wotif.com spokesperson told CIO's sister publication Computerworld: “We can confirm that Veronica Theriault has not been previously employed by Wotif Group, Expedia group, or any of its related brands or entities."

However, online activity under the name 'JoAnn Theriault' indicates that she was employed at PwC during 2012 and 2013. CIO understands that JoAnn Theriault was employed by PwC from November 2012 until February 2015.

The profile also claims Theriault has a degree in mechanical engineering from The University of Western Australia, and master of business administration from INSEAD.

The Adelaide Advertiser report said Theriault is also “facing claims of misusing public money by hiring a service integration team leader on a lucrative short term contract.” This contract was believed to be worth around $1500 per day for two lots of 6 weeks’ work, the report said.

That contractor is Alan Corkhill who is believed to be Theriault’s brother, the report said. Corkhill was sacked on the same day as Theriault and has also been charge by police for dishonesty.

