David Goulden out a year after Dell EMC acquisition

Goulden to be replaced by Jeff Clarke, who now becomes Dell vice chairman of products and operations

David Goulden

David Goulden has revealed plans to exit as Dell EMC president of Infrastructure Solutions, departing the tech giant on the first anniversary of the creation of Dell Technologies.

Goulden - who joined EMC in 2002 - will be replaced by Jeff Clarke, who now becomes Dell vice chairman of products and operations.

Specifically, Clarke will lead the vendor’s two product organisations - Client Solutions Group and Infrastructure Solutions Group - while continuing to oversee global manufacturing, procurement and supply chain operations.

“The decision to step down following Dell Technologies’ first year anniversary comes with a profound sense of pride for what we achieved in a very short amount of time,” Goulden said.

“The transition of EMC into Dell EMC is complete and we’re executing in the market with great momentum. The time is right for a personal transition, and to bring the product groups together under Jeff’s most capable leadership.”

Following a disappointing round of financials - which included flat revenue and declining storage demand - Goulden will exit the business at the end of the vendor’s fiscal year.

“David Goulden has played an integral role in successfully orchestrating our historic merger and building the world’s largest privately-controlled technology company,” Dell Technologies chairman and CEO Michael Dell added.

“His deep experience as a CEO, CFO, sales and product development leader were instrumental in achieving this major milestone as we mark our one year anniversary as Dell Technologies.

“I thank David for his leadership and dedication, and congratulate Jeff as he brings his unique qualifications to this expanded role as we execute our long-term strategy focused squarely on our customers and the vast opportunities ahead.”

Meanwhile, Clarke is currently responsible for Dell’s global supply chain, overseeing worldwide manufacturing, procurement and supply chain activities.

Furthermore, the industry veteran has responsibility for leading the engineering, design, and development of servers, storage and networking products, as well as computer desktops, notebooks and workstations, cloud client computing and end-user computing software solutions.

“David’s track record of leadership spans many years,” Clarke added. “He’s been a tremendous partner to me over the past year, and I wish him the very best.

“Looking ahead, I’m very excited about our team and our path forward. We will remain steadfast to our long-term strategy, invest for maximum impact and continue to innovate on behalf of our customers around the world.”

Read more: VMware boosts global partnerships with new offerings

Join the CIO Australia group on LinkedIn. The group is open to CIOs, IT Directors, COOs, CTOs and senior IT managers.