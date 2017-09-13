Vic transport authority seeking CISO

Victoria’s public transport agency is seeking a chief information security officer to replace the departing Carsten Boeving.

Public Transport Victoria (PTV) is a statutory authority that manages and is “behind orchestrating” the state’s train, tram and bus services. It sits with VicRoads, VicTrack and V/Line under Transport for Victoria, which is within the Department of Economic Development, Jobs, Transport and Resources.

Boeving confirmed to CIO Australia that he was leaving PTV and moving “to another government agency to fill their newly created CISO role”.

He said he was unable to disclose which agency at this time.

Boeving’s replacement at PTV will develop and implement an information security strategy for the authority, and lead the infosec capability across its franchise operators.

“The purpose of the role is also to drive cultural change to make Information Security an important consideration of every team member within PTV,” the job listing, posted last week, states.

The salary for the role is between $113, 000 and $151,500 and is based at offices close to Southern Cross Station in Melbourne.

The authority in May named Rishi Dutta as acting CIO, following the departure of Sendur Kathir from the role. Kathir was formerly CIO at University of Melbourne.

In June, the Victorian government signed off on a state-wide cyber security strategy and created a new whole of government chief information security officer (CISO) role to oversee its execution. The state CISO is yet to be named, applications for the position closed in July.

Join the CIO Australia group on LinkedIn. The group is open to CIOs, IT Directors, COOs, CTOs and senior IT managers.