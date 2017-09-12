Telstra embarks on cyber security recruitment drive

Several cyber security roles with the telco are up for grabs

Telstra Security Operations Centre (SOC), in Sydney

Telstra is tapping the local tech market to fill its cyber security ranks, with the company recruiting for a number of new roles following the official launches of its Security Operation Centres in Sydney and Melbourne last month.

On 8 September, Telstra’s managed security services general manager and former AusCERT general manager, Thomas King, flagged on social media that the telco was on the hunt for fresh talent to build out its cyber security

“We have eight current roles open in Global Security Solutions,” King wrote. “If you are interested in working with some very talented, intelligent and occasionally funny people helping organisations across the globe secure their business then you may be interested in exploring these opportunities.”

The recruitment drive comes less than a month after Telstra has launched its Sydney Security Operation Centre to offer managed security services to, initially, government and enterprise customers.

The Sydney SOC is just one of three such centres, with an SOC already operational in Melbourne – officially launched in late August, and another centre in Canberra, which has been in operation since 2009.

Further to the launch of the Sydney and Melbourne SOCs, Telstra CEO Andrew Penn also announced a new network of security operations centres.

“These centres support our global network of more than 500 cyber security experts and will uniquely position Telstra to better monitor, detect and respond to security incidents for all of our customers. It will provide enterprise customers with access to our world class security teams,” Penn said at the time.

As part of the augmented SOC operations, according to Telstra Enterprise director of Security Solutions, Neil Campbell, the company will hire a “number of experts” which will sit within its cyber security team.

“The roles we’re currently hiring for range across a variety of skill sets within cyber security including security product development, security analyst, incident responders etc,” Campbell told ARN in a statement.

“We are absolutely committed to delivering world class security services to our customers. We already have a large and very talented team of experts and we’re constantly looking to augment and bring in new people,” he said.

Among the roles the telco is currently advertising for is the position of senior product manager, global security products, with the Melbourne-based role claiming accountability for the management of a portfolio of products in the company’s cyber security portfolio.

Also up for grabs is the Melbourne-based role of senior security analyst, a position that will be responsible for incident detection, analysis, investigation, and response.

This role is within Telstra's Managed Security Services Team, in the Security Solutions group and represents the highest level of incident detection within Telstra’s Global SOC business.

Additionally, the company is on the hunt for someone to fill its managed security services platform support role, also based in Melbourne, with the winning candidate set to act as an expert in the development, implementation and ongoing improvement of a Problem Management capability within Security Operations.

Other Melbourne-based roles that Telstra is actively recruiting for include is the position of security incident response analyst and the managed security services incident coordinator role, which will provide a heightened level of incident communication in real time to senior management, business representatives, stakeholders and technical staff.

