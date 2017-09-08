Bendigo Bank now offers Samsung Pay

Latest of the banks that requested ACCC authorisation to bargain with Apple to have signed up to Samsung Pay.

Bendigo Bank has announced that Samsung Pay is now available for customers who have an eligible debit or credit card.

Bendigo is the latest of the group of banks that requested the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s (ACCC) authorisation to collectively bargain with Apple and potentially boycott Apple Pay to have signed up to Samsung Pay.

The request for authorisation to collectively bargain with Apple over the terms of its Pay platform was denied in March.

Both ANZ and Westpac currently offer the Samsung Pay service to customers with an eligible debit or credit card.

“We are pleased to offer Bendigo Bank’s 1.6 million customers across Australia more choice when it comes to payments,” Samsung Electronics Australia head of products and services, Mark Hodgson, said.

The contactless mobile payment app is available on compatible Samsung devices, including the Gear S3 smartwatch and the Galaxy S8 and S8+ smartphones.

According to Bendigo Bank’s chief customer officer, Marnie Baker, this offers choice and flexibility in how customers make payments.

"With technology evolving at a rapid pace we want to ensure we're delivering, and partnering with other innovative organisations like Samsung to give our customers greater choice and the flexibility they’re looking for," Baker said.

Samsung Pay is now paired with more than 40 payment card brands and has more than 100 different types of loyalty cards loaded onto the app.

