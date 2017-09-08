Qantas pilots get flight data app

A new flight data application is providing Qantas pilots with data to help them fly more efficiently and help reduce carbon emissions.

The airline teamed up with GE Aviation to create FlightPulse, an app that uses recorded aircraft data and smart analytics to enable pilots to securely access their individual operational efficiency metrics and trends. It’s the first commercialised product to be developed with mobile services from GE’s Predix platform.

Qantas’ head of fleet operations, Captain Mike Galvin, said the app provides pilots with valuable information that was previously only available in aggregate or used by analysts.

‘Flightpulse was designed by pilots for pilots. As a result, the information accessible on this platform helps them understand the operational efficiency of their flight,” Galvin said.

“It provides pilots with flight data in a very visual way, allowing them to see, first hand, the amount of fuel used at different stages of a flight and how they can help to reduce carbon emissions,” he said.



Qantas was the launch customer for GE Aviation’s Digital Collaboration Center in Austin, Texas last year. Through this agreement, data scientists, software developers and architects from GE and Qantas work together to distil some of the trillions of data points produced by the aviation sector annually to improve fleet intelligence and provide operational insights.



Follow CIO Australia on Twitter and Like us on Facebook… Twitter: @CIO_Australia, Facebook: CIO Australia, or take part in the CIO conversation on LinkedIn: CIO Australia

Follow Byron Connolly on Twitter: @ByronConnolly





Join the CIO Australia group on LinkedIn. The group is open to CIOs, IT Directors, COOs, CTOs and senior IT managers.