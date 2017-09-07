Tech jargon: A makeover for the digital era

The industrial revolution 4.0 has set the technology jargons in a frenzy.
Anyone and everyone in the tech ecosystem from IT OEMs, channel partners, solutions providers, ISVs and the IT buyers hear enterprise jargon day-in and day-out: terms like IoT, Cloud, AI... and the list goes on. The CIOs, CDOs, CFOs and all C-suite executives of companies – and also LoBs / business units/ other stakeholders – are often at the receiving end of these ‘hype-to-hope’ tech trends.
Creating and importantly maintaining a balance of technology innovation and the business outcome is a pertinent challenge in today’s hyper-connected world of wires, devices, mobiles, virtual machines, and clouds. Every buck spent on IT is scrutinized to the core.
Let’s move beyond the universal definitions (or expansion if you will) of key technology jargon and attempt to add a ‘business’ tinge and a different outlook in the SMAC world. ‘So Much At Chaos’ is my new definition for SMAC (Social Mobile Analytics Cloud).
I might miss out on many jargon terms but let me shout out a few mainstream ones – in alphabetical order. The first line has the jargon with my definition and the subsequent line is the standard definition of the acronym.
AI: Actual Intuition
Artificial Intelligence
APT: Anytime Possible Target
Advanced Persistent Threats
AR: Another Realm
Augmented Reality
BCP: Build Consistent Performance
Business Continuity Planning
BI: Bake Insights
Business Intelligence
CASB: Construct Additional Security Border
Cloud Access Security Broker
CRM: Create Repetitive Mechanism
Customer Relationship Management
DLP: Dynamic Leak Protection
Data Leak Prevention
DR: Data Restore
Disaster Recovery
ERP: Efficient Reporting Process
Enterprise Resource Planning
HCI: Highly Complex Infra
Hyper Converged Infrastructure
HPC: Hyper Peak Calculation
High Performance Computing
IoT: Infinite Opportunities Together
Internet of Things
MDM: Managing Device Madness
Mobile Device Management
MPS: Major Printing Sensibly
Managed Print Services
NGFW: New Gate Fighting Well
Next Generation Fire Wall
SaaS: Service adding a Scale
Software as a service
SCM: Systematic Count Mechanism
Supply Chain Management
SDS: Softly Decoding Storage
Software Defined Storage
SDN: Systems Designed Neatly
Software Defined Networking
SIEM: Securing Intelligence and Everything Moving
Security Information and Event Management
UC: Universal Connect
Unified Communications
VM: Visible Movement
Virtual Machine
VR: Visual Reports
Virtual Reality
