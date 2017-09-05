David Black takes CIO reins of Queensland Building and Construction Commission

New CIO tasked with ‘demonstrating a commitment to a culture of accountability, continuous improvement and a focus on performance and delivery’

David Black has been crowned the new CIO of the Queensland Building and Construction Commission (QBCC), a role previously held by Ben Ward who moved across to the chief operating officer (COO) position.

As CIO, Black will lead the Information Services team – made up of around 50 employees – and will manage QBCC’s information, technology, support, systems and networks. The Brisbane-based position will report to COO Ward.

David Black

QBCC, the building industry regulator, was formed following the demise of the Queensland Building Services Authority (QBSA) in 2012.

QBCC has gone through a significant transformation of its technology and culture. Formed in 2013, the QBCC replaced the QBSA which was plagued by ‘bias, rudeness, bad behaviour and incompetent decisions’ according to the 2012 parliamentary inquiry that resulted in its dissolution.



Black was previously the CIO at Queensland Health’s Metro North Hospital and Health Service, which is the largest health service in Queensland by catchment area, which serves 900,000 people in the suburbs north of the Brisbane River.

It manages the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, The Prince Charles Hospital, Redcliffe Hospital, Caboolture Hospital and Kilcopy Hospital.



Among the projects Black implemented at the hospital was the implementation of a new clinical referrals platform.

Black was also previously on the Qld Branch Executive Committee for the Australian Computer Society from 2012 to 2013, and held numerous positions at IT vendor SPARQ Solutions before moving across to Metro Health North.

In the new QBCC role, Black will be tasked with demonstrating a “commitment to a culture of accountability, continuous improvement and a focus on performance and delivery, as well as proven, extensive management experience leading an Information Services team and sub functions,” according to the original job ad.



The CIO will focus on achieving objectives in difficult circumstance whilst remaining positive” and to respond “under pressure in a calm manner”.



