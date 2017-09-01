Final final countdown - CIO50 nominations close Monday September 4

Don't miss out on telling your story of transformation, innovation and leadership

The deadline to nominate for the CIO50 is Monday September 4. Now is the time to tell us your story of transformation, innovation and leadership.

Last year’s Top Ten, for example, included: Mark Gay of ME; Wayne McMahon of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises; Tim Thurman, Australian Securities Exchange; Bill LeBlanc, SA Health; Alastair Sharman, Children’s Health Queensland Hospital and Health Service; Scott Collary, ANZ; Leigh Berrell, Yarra Valley Water; Rob James, William Hill; Kim Wenn, Tabcorp; and William Daniel Confalonieri of Deakin University.

All too often the CIO voice gets lost in the shuffle - sadly with some incredible stories of change management and visionary projects not being shared or recognised.

Let’s change that: it is time to enter a nomination and be part of the CIO Australia program that will celebrate and recognise the CIO community for their outstanding achievements in delivering transformation.

The CIO50 list recognises Australia's 50 most innovative and effective CIOs or heads of technology who are influencing rapid change across their organisations.

It will applaud those who are leading the IT function and driving innovative technology-driven projects that have completely transformed business processes.

CIO Australia has assembled a panel of 13 industry leaders – former CIOs from government, industry and academia, current CEOs at big name organisations, and leading IT industry analysts – to judge this year’s list.

The panel of judges includes: Paul Shetler, expert in residence, Stone & Chalk; Pip Marlow, CEO, strategic innovation, Suncorp; Paul Russell, director of technology, Yahoo7; Bridget Gray, managing director, Harvey Nash; Marc Bailey, CEO, Intersect Australia; Jenny Beresford, Gartner research director; Garry Whatley, director, CIO Advisory; Tim Sheedy, principal analyst serving CIOs, Forrester; David Kennedy, CIO, Transaction Services Group; Marie Johnson, managing director and chief digital officer, Centre for Digital Business; Mark Gay, CIO of ME; Dave Stevens of Brennan IT; and Craig Wishart of KPMG.

CIO Australia will host a special cocktail reception in mid-November to reveal the partial list. Full profiles will also be revealed on the website in mid-November, written by the CIO editorial team.

Click on this link and get nominating or fill out the Word document (available online) and send it to Jennifer O’Brien (jennifer_obrien@idg.com.au) or Byron Connolly (byron_connolly@idg.com.au).

http://www.cio.com.au/cio50/nominations/

Good luck!

