How to win friends and Influencer people

LinkedIn has published a list of Australian CEOs and company founders with the most viewed profiles.

The so-called ‘Power Profiles’ are as follows:

Janine Allis, founder, Boost Juice



Scott Farquhar, co-founder and co-CEO, Atlassian



Naomi Simson, co-founder, RedBalloon



Melanie Perkins, co-founder and CEO, Canva



Andrew Penn, CEO, Telstra



Matt Barrie, CEO, Freelancer.com



Brian Hartzer, CEO, Westpac Group



Luke Baylis, co-founder and CEO Sumo Salad



Ruslan Kogan, founder and CEO, Kogan

The social network also released the most viewed profiles of professionals working in certain roles and sectors.

Malcolm Turnbull is the most viewed individual working in the public sector, a category which also includes NBN CEO Bill Morrow.

In marketing and advertising, Lenovo CMO Nick Reynolds and Alex Kirk, head of systems and automation at MediaCom had the most viewed profiles, and in HR, Katie-Skye McLeod, human resources business partner at Vodafone Australia and Ashley Spowart, learning lead at National Australia Bank were the most popular in their profession.

“These Power Profiles have developed their brand on LinkedIn by sharing their diverse experiences and voicing their opinion on topics that matter. They are adding value to the community with their insights, helping our members get better at what they do and achieve their professional goals,” said Matt Tindale, country manager, LinkedIn Australia and New Zealand.

Keep it authentic

Tindale shared three tips to ‘build your brand’ on the site, which has more than 9 million members in Australia.

“Invest time in actively posting: Don’t just share articles, but add your thoughts and commentary to what is being discussed and liken it to your experience or brand,” he said.

“Have an authentic perspective: If you are passionate about topics that matter to you, share your perspective by publishing long form posts and keep it authentic. Nurture your network: Add value to your network by engaging in meaningful conversations and helping them by sharing insightful information.”

The Microsoft-owned service in January overhauled its desktop interface in an effort to boost engagement. Currently about 60 per cent of the social network’s traffic comes from mobile, and 40 per cent comes from the desktop web.

Around 500 million people worldwide are signed up to the site, the company said.

