Vito Forte new CIO at Edith Cowan University

Forte replacing Elizabeth Wilson who has moved to the Victorian Department of Education and Training

Vito Forte

Well-known Perth tech executive Vito Forte will join Edith Cowan University as its new CIO on September 19.

Forte replaces Elizabeth Wilson, who left the role in June to become the new CIO at the Victorian Department of Education and Training.

Forte has spent the past two years at Oracle as a global key account director. Prior to that, he spent just over four years as an outspoken IT chief at Fortescue Metals Group.

ECU vice president (corporate services), Scott Henderson said Forte joined the university at a critical juncture in its digital transformation to improve services for 27,000 students and 4,000 staff.

“The university has embarked on a new strategic plan which includes ambitious goals to grow ECU’s research capability, expand internationally and enhance student numbers. Technology will have a key role to play in achieving these goals and Vito’s history of leading successful digital transformations will be critical for the university in the future.”

In 2014, Forte was named CIO of the Year at the WA Information Technology & Telecommications Alliance Incite Awards.

Last year, the ECU became the first Australian university to move its data centre to a hybrid cloud environment and also undertook an upgrade of its fixed and wireless network.

