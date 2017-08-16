CIO50 nominations deadline extended until August 31

Don’t miss out - put in a nomination for this year’s CIO50 until midnight Wednesday August 31

Due to community interest, CIO Australia is extending the CIO50 nominations deadline until August 31.

Don’t miss out: there’s still time to nominate into the second annual CIO50 - and tell us your story of transformation, innovation and leadership.

Last year’s Top Ten included: Mark Gay of ME; Wayne McMahon of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises; Tim Thurman, Australian Securities Exchange; Bill LeBlanc, SA Health; Alastair Sharman, Children’s Health Queensland Hospital and Health Service; Scott Collary, ANZ; Leigh Berrell, Yarra Valley Water; Rob James, William Hill; Kim Wenn, Tabcorp; and William Daniel Confalonieri of Deakin University.

The CIO50 list recognises Australia's 50 most innovative and effective CIOs or heads of technology who are influencing rapid change across their organisations.

It will applaud those who are leading the IT function and driving innovative technology-driven projects that have completely transformed business processes.

CIO Australia has assembled a panel of 13 industry leaders – former CIOs from government, industry and academia, current CEOs at big name organisations, and leading IT industry analysts – to judge this year’s list.

The panel of judges includes: Paul Shetler, expert in residence, Stone & Chalk; Pip Marlow, CEO, strategic innovation, Suncorp; Paul Russell, director of technology, Yahoo7; Bridget Gray, managing director, Harvey Nash; Marc Bailey, CEO, Intersect Australia; Jenny Beresford, Gartner research director; Garry Whatley, director, CIO Advisory; Tim Sheedy, principal analyst serving CIOs, Forrester; David Kennedy, CIO, Transaction Services Group; Marie Johnson, managing director and chief digital officer, Centre for Digital Business; Mark Gay, CIO of ME; Dave Stevens of Brennan IT; and Craig Wishart of KPMG.

CIO Australia will host a special cocktail reception in mid-November to reveal the partial list. Full profiles will also be revealed on the website in mid-November, written by the CIO editorial team.

Click on this link and get nominating or fill out the Word document (available online) and send it to Jennifer O’Brien (jennifer_obrien@idg.com.au) or Byron Connolly (byron_connolly@idg.com.au).

http://www.cio.com.au/cio50/nominations/

Good luck!





