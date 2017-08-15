Dell EMC boss backs push for LGBTI rights

Dell EMC's David Webster

Dell EMC’s president Enterprise APJ David Webster used the vendor’s annual Sydney talkfest to show support for the rights of the LGBTI community in Australia.

As the debate over diversity and human rights issues such as gay marriage continues to rage across the country, Webster encouraged attendees to participate in the postal vote on same-sex marriage later in the year.

He said that Dell EMC believes that the workplace “should reflect our society.”

“We have a big focus on that as a company. What I would say to everyone in this audience because all of you are either working in IT or working for IT companies is that when it comes to the [gay marriage] postal vote in Australia that you all vote,” said Webster.

“We [Dell EMC] as an organisation believe in diversity and equal rights; I believe the industry should support a vote. What you vote is irrelevant, it’s your call. But the fact that we get out and vote is really important.”

Webster said he believes that as a country, Australia “should not be a laggard.

“Right now we are a major league, bottom of the table laggard as it relates to diversity and inclusion in our society.

“Personally, I am voting ‘yes.’ My ask very simply is just vote. If we do that well across all of Australia, we will see what result we will get. But at least participate, it’s very, very important that we do that as a nation so that the peoples’ voice can be heard.”

Follow CIO Australia on Twitter and Like us on Facebook… Twitter: @CIO_Australia, Facebook: CIO Australia, or take part in the CIO conversation on LinkedIn: CIO Australia

Follow Byron Connolly on Twitter: @ByronConnolly

Join the CIO Australia group on LinkedIn. The group is open to CIOs, IT Directors, COOs, CTOs and senior IT managers.