1 week left to nominate for the CIO50

There's just one week left to nominate for the second annual CIO50 list, with the deadline set for August 17.

Last year, the inaugural CIO50 was a resounding success, with a record number of nominations and more than 120 IT leaders attending the celebration event to recognise and reward the top CIOs in the country. This year is shaping up to be even bigger and better - and CIO Australia is welcoming back last year's nominees to put their hat into the ring once again, as well as inviting new entrants to join the community.

Last year’s top 10 included: Mark Gay of ME; Wayne McMahon of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises; Tim Thurman, Australian Securities Exchange; Bill LeBlanc, SA Health; Alastair Sharman, Children’s Health Queensland Hospital and Health Service; Scott Collary, ANZ; Leigh Berrell, Yarra Valley Water; Rob James, William Hill; Kim Wenn, Tabcorp; and William Daniel Confalonieri of Deakin University.

The CIO50 list recognises Australia's 50 most innovative and effective CIOs or heads of technology who are influencing rapid change across their organisations.

It will applaud those who are leading the IT function and driving innovative technology-driven projects that have completely transformed business processes.

CIO Australia has assembled a panel of 13 industry leaders – former CIOs from government, industry and academia, current CEOs at big name organisations, and leading IT industry analysts – to judge this year’s list.



The panel of judges includes: Paul Shetler, expert in residence, Stone & Chalk; Pip Marlow, CEO, strategic innovation, Suncorp; Paul Russell, director of technology, Yahoo7; Bridget Gray, managing director, Harvey Nash; Marc Bailey, CEO, Intersect Australia; Jenny Beresford, Gartner research director; Garry Whatley, director, CIO Advisory; Tim Sheedy, principal analyst serving CIOs, Forrester; David Kennedy, CIO, Transaction Services Group; Marie Johnson, managing director and chief digital officer, Centre for Digital Business; Mark Gay, CIO of ME; Dave Stevens of Brennan IT; and Craig Wishart of KPMG.

CIO Australia will host a special cocktail reception in mid-November to reveal the partial list. Full profiles will also be revealed on the website in mid-November, written by the CIO editorial team.

