Australia Post launches digital identity service

CUA, Travelex, Queensland Police and Airtasker first to sign up to Digital iDTM platform

Australia Post has launched its digital identity service, allowing consumers to verify who they are to companies and government online.

The Digital iDTM technology will be introduced to Australia’s largest credit union, CUA; foreign exchange company Travelex; Queensland Police Service and job outsourcing marketplace Airtasker.

Users submit various identification documents once, and are then able to more easily prove who they are online and in person through the platform’s smartphone app.

CUA will adopt the technology to verify new members applying for selected savings accounts online or via their mobile device, enabling more people to complete the process digitally without visiting a physical branch, the company said.

Travelex will use the technology as part of its ‘Know Your Customer’ checks and Queensland Police Service will incorporate the service into its national police clearance certificates process later this year.

Airtasker will use Digital iDTM to allow its users to obtain an identity ‘badge’ to prove who they are, which it says will help strengthen trust between customers using its service.

“Our new Digital iDTM platform also gives people more control over the personal data they share with organisations. For example, most people hand over their driver’s licence to prove they can legally go to a bar, but all that is needed is a name and birth date – not that information plus your full residential address,” said Andrew Walduck Australia Post executive general manager trusted ecommerce services.

According to Australia Post research, existing identity verification processes cost the Australian economy up to $11 billion a year.

“That’s why we have developed the safe and secure Digital iDTM platform, so people can prove who they say they are when they are interacting online with government and private sector organisations,” Walduck added.

The Digital iDTM service has already been integrated into a number of Australia Post products including MyPost Parcel Collect and its mail redirection service.

In May, Australia Post said it would be working with the Digital Transformation Agency to integrate the platform into the government’s Digital Identity Framework.

Build trust, streamline service

Consumer facing enterprises have long struggled to streamline the identity verification process.

In February Airtasker launched a pilot with Commonwealth Bank of Australia to provide a ‘badge’ which users can add to their profiles after verifying their details with the bank.

“The success of the sharing economy is based on the trust created between members of the community and verified identity is a huge part of building that trust,” said Airtasker co-founder and chief executive Tim Fung.

“With quicker verification and better control of their personal information, consumers will have much more confidence to engage with service providers in their local community. Similarly, companies and governments will have greater confidence that they know who they’re doing business with,” he added.

CUA chief digital officer Sue Coulter said the service would help the company achieve its aim of being available to customers 'anywhere, anytime'.

“This innovation provides an opportunity to deliver a better member experience for consumers applying for CUA’s digital products and services, while introducing members to a service that could also streamline their interaction with a range of other service providers where identity verification may be required in the future,” she said.

Join the CIO Australia group on LinkedIn. The group is open to CIOs, IT Directors, COOs, CTOs and senior IT managers.