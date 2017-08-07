Nokia Oceania MD to step into nbn CTO job

Ray Owen will step into the new role in November, after more than six years with Nokia

Nokia’s managing director for Oceania, Ray Owen, is set to take up residence at nbn, as the National Broadband Network (NBN) builder’s new chief technology officer.

According to nbn, Owen will step into the new role in November, and will report to the company’s chief strategy officer, JB Rousselot.

“We are delighted to welcome Ray to nbn and look forward to his vast experience in the global telecoms industry in helping us deliver the best possible network for Australians,” Rousselot said.

Owen’s tenure with Nokia started 2011, after departing his role as head of technical marketing and pre-sales for Motorola Asia Pacific in mid-2011.

Ray Owen - Nokia Oceania MD and incoming nbn CTO

While at Nokia Owen held several roles, including those of head of network system sales, Asia Pacific; head of sales development, Asia Pacific region, managing director, Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines, in addition to his final post of managing director for Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.



Altogether, Owen claims over 20 years of experience in the global telecoms industry, including many years in the research and development space.

Nokia Oceania’s head of corporate affairs, Tim Marshall, said that Owen had done an “outstanding” job as managing director of Nokia’s Oceania business.

“He has grown our market presence over the last two and half years and led a very successful integration with the former Alcatel-Lucent organisation,” Marshall said in a statement. “He leaves on good terms after deciding to pursue a career opportunity in a different part of the sector.

“It’s always sad to lose a valuable leader and colleague, but of course we’re very pleased for Ray and the opportunity for him to further his career. We wish him very well,” he said.

