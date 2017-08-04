Teradata lands $29M deal to help handle Immigration’s data

The three year contract includes software, hardware and services to support the Department's enterprise data warehouse capability

Teradata has taken home a $28.9 million data warehouse services deal from the Federal Department of Immigration and Border Protection.

The IT professional services work order, which runs until June 2020, was won by the database management system vendor via a limited tender process.

Under the terms of the multi-year contract, Teradata will provide software, hardware and professional services for the Department of Immigration and Border Protection’s enterprise data warehouse capability.

This capability, in turn, is expected to support the Department’s IT network and enable its staff to make informed, risk based decisions using accurate and securely accessible information, according to a spokesperson for the Department.

“Hardware and software supported and maintained under the agreement will also enhance the ability of staff to utilise and analyse the intelligence data gathered across [the] DIBP and provide enhanced search and discovery capabilities,” the spokesperson told ARN.

More generally, the professional services work order is aimed at providing the DIBP with access to a pool of expert consultants that are qualified and experienced in the provision of enterprise data warehouse services utilising Teradata technology.

“These services include solution architecture, data engineering, data management and data science,” the spokesperson said.

The multimillion-dollar deal comes as the Department of Immigration and Border Protection pumps millions into technology infrastructure for the Federal Government’s “automated processing at Australia’s ports” project.

The project, and a related project, entitled “automated processing at Australian airports”, are part of the Government’s so-called “Seamless Traveller” initiative.

Announced in 2015, the initiative was slated to receive $93.7 million in funding over the subsequent five years for the rollout of next generation automated biometric processing at major air and sea ports.

In late July, a Portuguese automated border control and electronic identity solutions provider, Vision-Box, was awarded a contract worth around $22.7 million for the provision of automated processing technology for Australia’s airports.

Among the other tech players likely to vie for the subsequent “automated processing at Australia’s ports” project are Datacom, IBM, Telstra, Hewlett-Packard Australia (HPE) and Fujitsu, all of which sent representatives to an industry briefing on the project in early July.

