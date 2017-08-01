David Whiteing sells Killara home for $5.26m

Sale was the highest recorded across the country last weekend

David Whiteing

Commonwealth Bank CIO David Whiteing offloaded his heritage-listed home in the Sydney suburb of Killara for $5.26 million on Saturday.

The property, which was sold at auction, was the highest declared sale across Australia last weekend, according to realestate.com.au.

Whiteing bought the home, built circa 1890, with his wife, Sydney Motorway Corporation deputy chair Penelope Graham in 2013. CoreLogic records indicated that it sold for $3.722 million. Graham is also an independent director at the Sydney Light Rail Advisory Board.

Whiteing and Graham sold the property, at 4 Stanhope Rd, to Seal Fan, a furniture designer from Chipping Norton, realestate.com.au reported.

The property ambitions of Whiteing’s predecessor Michael Harte (now chief operations and technology officer at Barclays Bank in London), also came under the spotlight when he purchased a private island in 2013 in the Mediterranean for $4.2 million. The island, Isola Budelli, is part of the La Madddalena island group, which lies between Sardinia and Corsica.



Initially, the sale to Harte hit a snag with a challenge by Italian politicians who didn’t want the island to be sold to a foreign banker. But in October 2015, a court in Sardinia upheld up his bid to purchase the pink-sanded island.

Harte quit the CIO post at Commonwealth Bank in mid-2014.





