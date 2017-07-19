SA Govt stumps up $55M in Microsoft licensing deal

The South Australian Government has signed off on a $55 million licensing deal with Microsoft via Data#3.

The enterprise enrollment agreement – which equips devices and users with on-premise or cloud-based versions of Microsoft desktop products – names Data#3 as the reseller for Microsoft’s enterprise software licenses or subscriptions.



The three-year deal - which is a new contract for ongoing services provided by Microsoft - was awarded by the South Australian Department of the Premier and Cabinet, and runs from 1 July 2017 to 30 June 2020. It will service 26 Government entities.



Among those included in the deal are the Department of Treasury and Finance, the Attorney-General’s Department, the Electoral Commission and Department of Planning, and Transport and Infrastructure.



Some of the enterprise software included in the contract is Core CAL Software Assurance, WINE3 Software Assurance and Office 365.



The contract comes as a result of direct negotiation between Microsoft and the SA Government, according to tender documents.



The deal comes after Data#3 was awarded a $26.5 million contract for HealthShare NSW in June, also for the provision of Microsoft enterprise software across NSW Health.

In addition, the South Australian Government recently signed a contract with DXC Technology in February worth $394.2 million for the provision and support of PCs, laptops and tablets to the state’s government agencies.

As reported by ARN, the landmark deal was awarded to CSC in February, prior to the completion of the company’s spin-merger with Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s (HPE) Enterprise Services business to form DXC Technology, launched in early April.

At the time, the SA Government said that CSC would provide and support desktop PCs, laptops and tablets to the state’s government agencies, with much of the government’s IT hardware footprint set to be handled by the IT services provider.

“The state will no longer own and manage physical devices, giving agencies more flexibility and access to innovative ICT solutions to help modernise the services they deliver to the community,” a statement issued on 16 February by the office of South Australian Premier, Jay Weatherill, said at the time.

