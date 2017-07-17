Blackmores boosts dev team, seeks lead

Supplements and vitamins brand Blackmores is building an ‘industry leading’ digital and applications development team, to better engage with customers via online channels at home and overseas.

The team brings together talent from the company’s digital group, traditional applications team and a newly created ‘integration services’ division.

“I am bringing together several teams within IT to ensure we can focus on building innovative service offerings that span across IT and into the broader business,” explains Blackmores CIO Brett Winn. “We’re looking to further develop our digital and application development capability within the team on our journey toward customer centricity."

The development team is currently made up of around seven employees, but will increase in size over the coming months in line with the increased investment.

The company is currently seeking someone to lead the new team and implement Agile working practices, Winn said.

“We’re looking at developing a mix of both internal and external services. The role will oversee all our current business applications including Oracle, SharePoint and SiteCore, while also developing an API led integration framework aimed at enabling business efficiency and increasing customer connectivity,” Winn explained.

The newly created role reports to the CIO.

“I am looking for an experienced digital development manager, who is passionate about customer experience and is keen to invest their time in creating an industry leading offering,” Winn said. “They have to put the customer at the centre of everything they do, be willing to get into the detail and thrive in an expanding business.”

The job listing states that experience in an Agile environment is essential, as is previous work on CRM, ERP, integration technologies and CMS systems.

Candidates with experience with customer loyalty, e-commerce and multi-lingual service offerings,.Net or Java are encouraged to apply.

“The ideal candidate will come from a development background and retain the hands on know-how to critique code or help out a developer when required,” the job listing states.

A spring in its tech

In March, Blackmores signalled plans to move its 15-year-old on-premise ERP to the cloud by the end of the year. Its JDE Enterprise One solution became operational in 2002, and the company is currently working to migrate to Microsoft Azure.

The company is also reviewing its CRM and considering a switch to Microsoft Dynamics.

Digital platforms are central to Blackmores strategy, especially as the company expands into China and Asia.

The company has stated that it is embracing the ‘digital revolution’ and instilling digital technologies across its business from ingredient sourcing and warehousing, to manufacturing and customer relationships.

In January, Blackmores launched its AI-powered ‘Wellbot’ digital wellbeing coach on Facebook Messenger. In May, the company noted Weibo and WeChat as powerful tools to reach Asian consumers.

The company last month it was announced CEO Christine Holgate will be departing in September, after she accepted the chief executive role at Australia Post.

Join the CIO Australia group on LinkedIn. The group is open to CIOs, IT Directors, COOs, CTOs and senior IT managers.