Aussie blockchain association launches

An association which aims to grow and support the local blockchain community has been launched, and hosts its first event this week.

The Blockchain Association of Australia – registered as a not for profit incorporated association last month – meets for the first time at RMIT in Melbourne tomorrow night.

The association is led by Chami Akmeemana, director of blockchain software firm ConsenSys, with a board including Michael Hendricks from ME Bank and Paul Xuereb of AustralianSuper.

Akmeemana was behind a regtech hackathon in Melbourne earlier this year.

“The primary objective is to uplift the blockchain ecosystem and community and to address the critical skills gap in Australia with respect to blockchain technology. The association aims to educate, develop and empower the blockchain community of Australia and connect with both global leaders and best practice,” the group said.

Steven Marshall, leader of the South Australian state Liberal Party, and Dr Liming Zhu, research director, software and computational systems at Data61 sit on the group’s advisory board.

The association has set out a bold set of ‘critical success factors’ in its charter. By its third year the group believes blockchain will become “second nature” to industry, with the focus switching from the technology itself to the blockchain’s “transformational nature”.

Year three will also see a Blockchain company with a market valuation greater than AUD $150m, the association predicts.

The group hopes to host regular meet-ups, community hackathons and training programs. Details of the associations inaugural meeting can be found here.

The Blockchain Association of Australia is the third blockchain industry advocacy organisation to be set up in Australia, after the Blockchain Centre which launched in 2014 and the Australian Digital Currency Commerce Association (ADCCA) founded in the same year.

