New NSW RMS CIO to tackle legacy systems

Former Etihad Airways tech and innovation VP takes on modernisation program in new RMS role

Former Etihad Airways technology and innovation VP Rob Putter has been appointed chief information officer at New South Wales’ Roads & Maritime Services.

The new RMS CIO, who joined the agency in April, has also held IT leadership roles at Qantas and, more recently, infrastructure services company Ventia.

Putter replaces Joe Attanasio who left the state government agency in November. Attanasio oversaw a range of technology initiatives at RMS, including improving IT program delivery, helping enable a shift to activity-based working, and digital integration with Service NSW.

Putter has taken charge of IT at RMS as the agency begins rationalising, consolidating, and modernising its technology environment including legacy systems transformations, RMS CEO Ken Kanofski said.



“Mr Putter will bring the agency to the forefront of this high-profile area to ensure the IT branch is providing value as a technology partner of choice across all platforms and divisions,” Kanofski said.

The chief executive said RMS will explore “digital, analytics and intelligence” in collaboration with other agencies in the NSW government’s transport cluster.

“With Mr Putter’s experience, Roads and Maritime will be able to transform the agency IT operating model by building on core competencies and partnering closely with divisions to enable and add further value through technology innovation,” Kanofski said.



“This will help Roads and Maritime deliver a more robust, efficient and effective IT delivery model which puts both our external and internal customers first.”

The state government last month handed down its 2017-18 budget, which outlined major IT projects worth more than $1 billion.

