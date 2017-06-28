Reborn QLD construction regulator seeking CIO

Queensland Building and Construction Commission (QBCC) is seeking a chief information officer.

The building industry regulator – formed following the ugly demise of the Queensland Building Services Authority (QBSA) in 2012 – is accepting applications following the move in December of former CIO Ben Ward to the position of chief operating officer.

IT infrastructure and operations manager, Krushal Shah is currently acting CIO.

The CIO leads the Information Services team – made up of around 50 employees – and will manage QBCC’s information, technology, support, systems and networks.

Over the last couple of years the regulator has gone through a significant transformation of its technology and culture. Formed in 2013 the QBCC replaced the QBSA which was plagued by ‘bias, rudeness, bad behaviour and incompetent decisions’ according to the 2012 parliamentary inquiry that resulted in its dissolution.

Applicants should have demonstrated commitment to a culture of accountability, continuous improvement and a focus on performance and delivery, as well as proven, extensive management experience leading an Information Services team and sub functions.

A job vacancy posted this week also noted the requirement of candidates to “focus on achieving objectives in difficult circumstance whilst remaining positive” and to respond “under pressure in a calm manner”.

The Brisbane-based position reports to COO Ward and has a total remuneration of up to $194,210.

Join the CIO Australia group on LinkedIn. The group is open to CIOs, IT Directors, COOs, CTOs and senior IT managers.